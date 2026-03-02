Financial Review: Fatpipe Inc/UT (FATN) versus Its Competitors

Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Fatpipe Inc/UT to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fatpipe Inc/UT and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fatpipe Inc/UT 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fatpipe Inc/UT Competitors 100 206 223 14 2.28

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 112.63%. Given Fatpipe Inc/UT’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fatpipe Inc/UT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

56.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fatpipe Inc/UT and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fatpipe Inc/UT $17.86 million N/A 20.86 Fatpipe Inc/UT Competitors $257.74 million -$83.53 million -12.42

Fatpipe Inc/UT’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Fatpipe Inc/UT. Fatpipe Inc/UT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fatpipe Inc/UT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fatpipe Inc/UT N/A 5.28% 3.27% Fatpipe Inc/UT Competitors -64.93% -919.57% -68.56%

Summary

Fatpipe Inc/UT rivals beat Fatpipe Inc/UT on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Fatpipe Inc/UT Company Profile

FatPipe is a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network (“SD-WAN”) solutions for organizations, including enterprises, communication service providers, security service providers, government organizations, and middle-market companies. Organizations, large and small, have become increasingly dependent on their information technology (“IT”) network infrastructure for data access and communications, and the critical importance of network reliability, extensibility, and durability has continued to grow as the volume of traffic across those networks expands. The management, monitoring, and security of an organization’s network has become increasingly complicated in an era of growing demands from remote work, increasing connectivity points, and disparate operations, while network integrity is challenged by ever more sophisticated cyber threats. These factors are conspiring to increase an organization’s reliance on its computer networks while simultaneously making the management and maintenance of those networks more costly and complex. We are dedicated to continually improving the way organizations connect, ensuring their networks are secure, reliable, and support their continued success. Our commitment lies in empowering our customers with a seamless and dependable connectivity infrastructure that safeguards their critical data and fosters business continuity. We further aim to ensure our customers have unparalleled insights into their network operations. Through our integrated suite of software solutions, we offer our customers a reliable and secure platform to support mission-critical applications running on cloud, hybrid cloud and on-premise networks. Our core offerings include SD-WAN, secure access service edge (“SASE”), and network monitoring service (“NMS”) software solutions, each of which is typically offered to our customers as a subscription service. These solutions address a broad set of network management needs and include an integrated set of capabilities to automate the complex requirements of network optimization. The market for these network services is large, global in nature and growing at attractive rates. The total global market for SD-WAN solutions and services, our core offering, was estimated by the Maia Research Report to grow from $4.5 billion in 2022 to over $17.6 billion in 2030. The Maia Research Report also projects the total market size for SASE software and platforms to expand from $6.4 billion in 2022 to $27.2 billion in 2030, and the total market for NMS to grow from $2.0 billion to $4.4 billion over the same period. Each of these individual markets are expected to grow at a compounded rate of between 10% and 20% through 2030, with SD-WAN’s projected growth rate to be approximately 18.5% through 2030. Our principal executive office is located in Salt Lake City, UT.

