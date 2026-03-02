5,456 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. $HON Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 833.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Key Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell to Buy (outperform) and set a $293 price target, citing momentum ahead of an aerospace spinoff that could unlock value. Honeywell upgraded at Wolfe

Wolfe Research upgraded Honeywell to Buy (outperform) and set a $293 price target, citing momentum ahead of an aerospace spinoff that could unlock value. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat expectations (EPS and revenue growth) and management guidance implies continued margin/earnings leverage — supports multiple expansion and the premium valuation investors are assigning.

Recent quarterly results beat expectations (EPS and revenue growth) and management guidance implies continued margin/earnings leverage — supports multiple expansion and the premium valuation investors are assigning. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell said it is resetting Catalyst deal terms and timeline while targeting EPS growth, which investors may view as clarifying the path to accretive outcomes from the transaction. Honeywell Resets Catalyst Deal Terms And Timeline

Honeywell said it is resetting Catalyst deal terms and timeline while targeting EPS growth, which investors may view as clarifying the path to accretive outcomes from the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in recent filings is noisy/insignificant (the published figures are effectively zero/invalid), so there’s no clear short-pressure signal to explain price moves at this time.

Reported short-interest data in recent filings is noisy/insignificant (the published figures are effectively zero/invalid), so there’s no clear short-pressure signal to explain price moves at this time. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell has outperformed the S&P 500 recently and analysts remain moderately optimistic — supportive context but not a fresh catalyst. Is Honeywell Outperforming the S&P 500?

Honeywell has outperformed the S&P 500 recently and analysts remain moderately optimistic — supportive context but not a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Suppliers to U.S. aerospace and semiconductor firms are facing rare-earth shortages ahead of geopolitical talks, a supply constraint that could pressure Honeywell’s aerospace operations and margins. Market Chatter: US Aerospace, Chip Firms Grappling With Rare Earth Shortages

Suppliers to U.S. aerospace and semiconductor firms are facing rare-earth shortages ahead of geopolitical talks, a supply constraint that could pressure Honeywell’s aerospace operations and margins. Negative Sentiment: Wider market weakness (recent pullbacks in major indices) is a potential headwind for near-term performance despite company-specific positives. Top Midday Stories

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1%

Honeywell International stock opened at $243.59 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $246.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.