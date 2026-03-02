Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $1.24 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 569.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in RTX by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 57.3% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $202.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.02. The company has a market cap of $271.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Positive Sentiment: RTX won a DARPA XENA contract (BBN Technologies) for long‑range X‑ray situational awareness and a separate optics supply contract (Raytheon ELCAN) with the German Armed Forces — both expand program wins, reinforce backlog and NATO/Europe positioning, and support near‑term revenue visibility. RTX Defense Wins Link Future Tech Pipeline With Current Valuation Picture

RTX won a DARPA XENA contract (BBN Technologies) for long‑range X‑ray situational awareness and a separate optics supply contract (Raytheon ELCAN) with the German Armed Forces — both expand program wins, reinforce backlog and NATO/Europe positioning, and support near‑term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst pieces are actively re‑rating and comparing defense names; a Zacks look at Boeing vs. RTX highlights sector tailwinds (higher defense spending) but draws distinctions based on backlog, earnings revisions and balance‑sheet metrics — helpful context for relative valuation decisions. Boeing vs. RTX: Which Defense Stock Offers Better Value in 2026?

Analyst pieces are actively re‑rating and comparing defense names; a Zacks look at Boeing vs. RTX highlights sector tailwinds (higher defense spending) but draws distinctions based on backlog, earnings revisions and balance‑sheet metrics — helpful context for relative valuation decisions. Neutral Sentiment: Several technology headlines in the feed reference “RTX” graphics (NVIDIA) — e.g., reports on NVIDIA GeForce RTX shortages, Micron GDDR7 showing up on RTX 50‑series GPUs, driver rollbacks and high gaming revenue — these are material for NVIDIA and GPU‑ecosystem suppliers but not for RTX Corporation’s defense/aero fundamentals; they can, however, create short‑term retail noise around the “RTX” ticker. (Representative: NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage.) NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage for 2026

Several technology headlines in the feed reference “RTX” graphics (NVIDIA) — e.g., reports on NVIDIA GeForce RTX shortages, Micron GDDR7 showing up on RTX 50‑series GPUs, driver rollbacks and high gaming revenue — these are material for NVIDIA and GPU‑ecosystem suppliers but not for RTX Corporation’s defense/aero fundamentals; they can, however, create short‑term retail noise around the “RTX” ticker. (Representative: NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage.) Negative Sentiment: Some analyst coverage notes RTX has pulled back since its last earnings report; pieces exploring why the stock is down (earnings follow‑through, guidance vs. expectations, and short‑term sentiment) could pressure sentiment until upcoming catalysts (orders, funded backlog, guidance updates) provide clarity. Why Is RTX (RTX) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

