Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in February

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 374,262 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the January 29th total of 606,795 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 270.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 270.2 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSIOF opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.30.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based multinational electronics manufacturer founded in April 1946 by Tadao Kashio. Initially gaining recognition for its innovative calculators, the company launched the world’s first compact all-electric calculator in 1957 and subsequently expanded into a broad portfolio of consumer and professional electronics. Casio’s product range spans timepieces, calculators, digital cameras, electronic musical instruments, label printers, and measurement instruments, reflecting its long‐standing commitment to practical innovation and technological advancement.

In the timepiece segment, Casio has become synonymous with durable and feature‐rich watches, notably the G‐Shock and Baby‐G lines, which offer shock resistance and advanced functions such as solar power, GPS, and Bluetooth connectivity.

