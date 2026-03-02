Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $525,000 Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 978,016 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 712.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,572,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,342,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,617,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,758 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of F opened at $14.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -29.13%.

Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Piper Sandler upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

