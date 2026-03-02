Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$22.09. 311,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,769. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.66 and a beta of 0.72. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$15.59 and a twelve month high of C$23.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently 713.84%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chartwell Retirement Residences

Here are the key news stories impacting Chartwell Retirement Residences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Desjardins raised its target to C$26.00 (from C$23.00) and rates the stock “buy” — ~17.5% implied upside. Article Title

Desjardins raised its target to C$26.00 (from C$23.00) and rates the stock “buy” — ~17.5% implied upside. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its target to C$25.00 (from C$22.00) and moved to “outperform” — ~13.0% implied upside. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its target to C$25.00 (from C$22.00) and moved to “outperform” — ~13.0% implied upside. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity lifted its target to C$24.00 (from C$22.50) and keeps a “buy” — ~8.5% implied upside. Article Title

Canaccord Genuity lifted its target to C$24.00 (from C$22.50) and keeps a “buy” — ~8.5% implied upside. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its target to C$26.00 (from C$25.00) and rates “outperform” — ~17.5% implied upside. Article Title

Scotiabank raised its target to C$26.00 (from C$25.00) and rates “outperform” — ~17.5% implied upside. Positive Sentiment: RBC increased its target to C$26.00 (from C$22.00) and moved to “outperform” — ~17.5% implied upside. Article Title

RBC increased its target to C$26.00 (from C$22.00) and moved to “outperform” — ~17.5% implied upside. Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark raised its target to C$25.50 (from C$25.00) and has an “outperform” call — ~15.2% implied upside. Article Title

ATB Cormark raised its target to C$25.50 (from C$25.00) and has an “outperform” call — ~15.2% implied upside. Positive Sentiment: TD Securities bumped its target to C$26.00 (from C$24.00) and rates “buy” — ~17.5% implied upside. Article Title Ticker Report

TD Securities bumped its target to C$26.00 (from C$24.00) and rates “buy” — ~17.5% implied upside. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals: current price sits above the 50‑day (C$20.95) and 200‑day (C$20.16) moving averages, which supports the bullish analyst view; intraday volume is below the 3‑month average, so reaction may be muted.

Technicals: current price sits above the 50‑day (C$20.95) and 200‑day (C$20.16) moving averages, which supports the bullish analyst view; intraday volume is below the 3‑month average, so reaction may be muted. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals/caveats: Chartwell carries high leverage (debt/equity ~192%), very low liquidity ratios (quick ratio ~0.07, current ratio ~0.43) and an elevated P/E (~258), which increase execution and interest‑rate sensitivity risk despite analyst optimism.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.