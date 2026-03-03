Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,682,197 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 29th total of 19,790,282 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,984,276 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,984,276 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

KD traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.84. 5,320,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,150,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.93. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 1.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,606.52. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3,220.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kyndryl from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

