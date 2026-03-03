GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,069,554 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 29th total of 17,722,127 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,954,005 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,954,005 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

GSK Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE GSK traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.28. 3,142,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. GSK has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $61.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4856 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.62%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of GSK

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 1,470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $27,930,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 18,245,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,668,129. The trade was a 8.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in GSK by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $44.13.

GSK Company Profile

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK’s core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

