Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,977,226 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 29th total of 2,270,937 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,328,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

ROP stock traded up $4.20 on Monday, reaching $353.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,407. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $313.07 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.53.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

