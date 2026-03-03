PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Short Interest Update

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,221 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the January 29th total of 25,396 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,777 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,777 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MFEM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.39. 14,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (MFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFEM was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

