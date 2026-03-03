Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RDAC) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RDAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,697 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 29th total of 11,680 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,958 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,958 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rising Dragon Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDAC. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Rising Dragon Acquisition by 2.2% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 234,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 194,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition by 147.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rising Dragon Acquisition alerts:

Rising Dragon Acquisition Trading Up 2.0%

RDAC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. 3,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805. Rising Dragon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

About Rising Dragon Acquisition

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: RDAC) is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, incorporated in the Cayman Islands in November 2020 to pursue a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination. The company held its initial public offering in February 2021, raising funds aimed at financing acquisitions and related transaction expenses.

Rising Dragon Acquisition focuses on identifying high-growth opportunities in Asia, targeting sectors such as technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rising Dragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rising Dragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.