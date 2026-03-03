Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director John Houston Sells 35,297 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) Director John Houston sold 35,297 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $466,273.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,122,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,037.43. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Arvinas Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,919. The company has a market capitalization of $856.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $18.93.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.55). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 30.77%.The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 109.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.
The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.
