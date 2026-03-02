Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder Sells $43,431.30 in Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $43,431.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 524,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,099.46. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:TG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 173,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.65. Tredegar Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tredegar has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tredegar by 531.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 53.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 225.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

