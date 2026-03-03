Reviewing Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN) and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU)

Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN – Get Free Report) and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Solesence has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Solesence shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Solesence shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solesence 1.72% 6.53% 1.94% Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Solesence and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Solesence and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solesence 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rejuvel Bio-Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Rejuvel Bio-Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rejuvel Bio-Sciences is more favorable than Solesence.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solesence and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solesence $52.35 million 1.74 $4.24 million $0.01 129.00 Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solesence has higher revenue and earnings than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Summary

Solesence beats Rejuvel Bio-Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solesence

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

About Rejuvel Bio-Sciences

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc., a development stage company, produces, distributes, markets, and sells skin care products worldwide. The company primarily offers skin cream under the Rejuvel brand. It also intends to develop, build, and sell environmental management solutions that use electron particle accelerator technology for the treatment of drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, sludge, and produced water from oil and gas fracturing activities. The company was formerly known as Technology Applications International Corporation and changed its name to Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. in June 2015. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

