M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) EVP Michael Wisler Sells 8,237 Shares

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Wisler sold 8,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.48, for a total value of $1,840,804.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,617.64. This represents a 63.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.2%

MTB stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.60. 1,160,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.56. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $239.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.25. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in M&T Bank by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 652,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,065 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $42,817,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,612,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 142,593 shares during the period. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 351,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.45.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

