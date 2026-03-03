Short Interest in National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP) Drops By 26.1%

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,198 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 29th total of 5,677 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,364 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,364 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Healthcare Properties
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Healthcare Properties stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP – Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in National Healthcare Properties were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
National Healthcare Properties Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ NHPAP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524. National Healthcare Properties has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.
National Healthcare Properties Cuts Dividend
National Healthcare Properties Company Profile
NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.
