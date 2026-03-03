Head-To-Head Analysis: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) vs. eXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) and eXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and eXoZymes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -313.79% N/A -106.37% eXoZymes N/A -104.58% -79.55%

Risk and Volatility

Curis has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXoZymes has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.91 million 1.36 -$43.39 million ($3.67) -0.29 eXoZymes $70,000.00 970.80 -$5.86 million ($0.77) -10.51

This table compares Curis and eXoZymes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

eXoZymes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curis. eXoZymes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Curis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of eXoZymes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Curis and eXoZymes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 1 0 1 0 2.00 eXoZymes 1 0 0 0 1.00

Curis currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,474.07%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than eXoZymes.

Summary

Curis beats eXoZymes on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The company’s pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral, small molecule antagonist designated as CA-170 that selectively targets PD-L1 and VISTA; and CA-327, an oral, small molecule, TIM3/PD-L1, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with Genentech Inc., or Genentech and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, or Roche, for the commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma, or BCC; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and also licensed four programs under the Aurigene collaboration, including emavusertib. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About eXoZymes

eXoZymes, Inc. is a development stage synthetic biochemical company. Its synthetic biology platform would enable the scalable exploration of many molecules and properties found in nature. The company was founded by Tyler Korman and Paul Opgenorth in April 2019 and is headquartered in Monrovia, NV.

