Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2026

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLURGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,123 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 29th total of 22,147 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pluri in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pluri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pluri stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLURFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pluri as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluri Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:PLUR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.66. Pluri has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.13.

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLURGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.64 million.

Pluri Company Profile

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of placental-derived cell therapy products. The company’s proprietary three-dimensional microcarrier expansion platform enables large-scale, off-the-shelf production of PLX (placental expanded) cells, which are being investigated for a range of acute and chronic conditions. Pluri’s approach seeks to combine the regenerative and immunomodulatory properties of stromal cells with a scalable manufacturing process that does not require patient-specific cell harvesting.

Pluri advances its pipeline through internally funded research programs and strategic collaborations with academic institutions and government agencies.

