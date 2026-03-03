Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Short Interest Update

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,123 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 29th total of 22,147 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pluri in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pluri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pluri stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pluri Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUR Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pluri as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.66. Pluri has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.13.

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.64 million.

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of placental-derived cell therapy products. The company’s proprietary three-dimensional microcarrier expansion platform enables large-scale, off-the-shelf production of PLX (placental expanded) cells, which are being investigated for a range of acute and chronic conditions. Pluri’s approach seeks to combine the regenerative and immunomodulatory properties of stromal cells with a scalable manufacturing process that does not require patient-specific cell harvesting.

Pluri advances its pipeline through internally funded research programs and strategic collaborations with academic institutions and government agencies.

