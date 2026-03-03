Insider Selling: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Sells 57,260 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 6th, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,248 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $751,584.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.09. 79,700,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,958,388. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $409.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 685.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,068,882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

