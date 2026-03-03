indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells $131,250.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 123,885 shares in the company, valued at $433,597.50. The trade was a 23.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Michael Wittmann sold 15,313 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $56,198.71.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Michael Wittmann sold 37,500 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $140,250.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. 2,830,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.55. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.81% and a negative net margin of 66.23%.The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $30,979,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,294,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after buying an additional 4,813,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 396,433 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INDI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.25 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in San Jose, California, that specializes in advanced chip solutions for the automotive industry. The company designs and develops microcontrollers, sensor processing units, application processors and power management integrated circuits tailored for electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and digital clusters. indie’s product portfolio aims to deliver high performance, energy efficiency and functional safety to meet stringent automotive requirements.

Originally formed as Integrated Memory Systems in 2021 through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company, the firm rebranded to indie Semiconductor in early 2022.

