Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Down 26.4% in February

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,037 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 29th total of 5,486 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 603,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,659,000. Oxford Lane Capital comprises 3.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: OXLCN) is a closed-end management investment company that is structured to offer publicly traded notes on the Nasdaq Global Market. The firm’s principal investment objective is to provide investors with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. By issuing senior unsecured notes under the OXLCN ticker, Oxford Lane Capital seeks to deliver predictable cash distributions to noteholders through its diversified investment portfolio.

The company primarily allocates capital to senior secured loans and equity securities of privately held and thinly traded companies, as well as public small- and mid-cap issuers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.