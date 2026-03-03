Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells $25,764,451.14 in Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,800. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.68. 5,362,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737,294. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $264.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.97. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

