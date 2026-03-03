David Cote Sells 40,000 Shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Chairman David Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.68. 5,362,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737,294. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $264.86. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

