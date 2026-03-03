Short Interest in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Rises By 52.3%

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 142,323 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the January 29th total of 93,438 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 741,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

HYMB traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $25.30. 1,190,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,356. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYMB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after purchasing an additional 580,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 141,292 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 447,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,131 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 60,614 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.