Short Interest in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Rises By 52.3%

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 142,323 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the January 29th total of 93,438 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.
SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%
HYMB traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $25.30. 1,190,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,356. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.
SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF
SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
