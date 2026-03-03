Figma (NYSE:FIG) CAO Sells $47,744.00 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CAO Tyler Herb sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 192,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,144. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Herb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Figma alerts:

On Thursday, February 19th, Tyler Herb sold 1,492 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $38,792.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Tyler Herb sold 2,232 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $55,487.52.

On Monday, January 5th, Tyler Herb sold 2,840 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $105,506.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Tyler Herb sold 2,408 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $89,601.68.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Tyler Herb sold 2,310 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $84,546.00.

Figma Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:FIG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,024,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,634,552. Figma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.28. Figma had a negative net margin of 121.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. The company had revenue of $303.78 million for the quarter. Figma’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Figma from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Figma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Figma in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Figma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Figma during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Figma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.