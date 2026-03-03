Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,999 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 29th total of 26,040 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ QVAL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.20. 20,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,888. The stock has a market cap of $487.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $54.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 245,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

