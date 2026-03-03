Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,999 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 29th total of 26,040 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ QVAL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.20. 20,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,888. The stock has a market cap of $487.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $54.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile
The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
