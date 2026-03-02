Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$72.79

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Gerdes Energy Research boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at C$77.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.59 and a 52 week high of C$78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of C$12.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.63%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

