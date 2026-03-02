Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $52.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. Viper Energy has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.51 million. Viper Energy had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently -573.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 38.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 174,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Viper Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,420 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership’s assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

