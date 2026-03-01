Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

III has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Information Services Group from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Information Services Group Stock Up 0.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Shares of III opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,023,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 690,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 904,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 326,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG’s core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

