Vanguard Group Inc. Has $278.77 Million Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc $PFS

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,459,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 239,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $278,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,069,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,815,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,978,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,683,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,402,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 279,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 93,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFS opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $225.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $2.81 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the savings and loans company to buy up to 0.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Provident Bank, a regional commercial bank headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. The company operates a network of full-service branches across New Jersey, the New York metropolitan area and eastern Pennsylvania, offering a range of personal and business banking solutions.

Its core products and services include checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing and small-business lending.

