Finemark National Bank & Trust Acquires New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Finemark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 92.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,063,000 after acquiring an additional 807,063 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 476.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 883,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,402,000 after acquiring an additional 730,209 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 298.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 821,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,978,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 237.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 680,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,760,000 after acquiring an additional 478,689 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CAH stock opened at $228.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.72 and a twelve month high of $230.81.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $65.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.50% and a net margin of 0.68%.Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.20.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Featured Articles

