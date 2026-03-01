Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,375,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.47% of Agilysys worth $250,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 118.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 194.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.62 per share, with a total value of $25,086.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 35,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,285.34. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $145.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Agilysys from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

