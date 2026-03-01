Tidewater Inc. $TDW Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,810,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.72% of Tidewater worth $256,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,951,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,154,000 after buying an additional 94,902 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 291.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 556,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 414,454 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 86.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 101,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 47,049 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Tidewater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,415. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of TDW opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.31.

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc is a leading global provider of offshore marine support vessels, serving the energy sector with a focus on the oil and gas industry. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company operates a diverse fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTSs), crew boats and other specialized vessels designed to support offshore drilling, production and construction activities.

The company’s fleet is equipped to handle a range of maritime services, including the transport of personnel, equipment and bulk materials; anchor handling and mooring operations; and subsea construction support.

Featured Stories

