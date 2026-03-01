CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $832.27 Thousand

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $832.27 thousand and approximately $1.15 thousand worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004748 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,482 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,482.517517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.0091811 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

