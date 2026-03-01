Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC) Insider Timothy (Tim) Longstaff Acquires 47,250 Shares

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Longstaff acquired 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.07 per share, with a total value of A$50,321.25.

Nine Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -214.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.98.

Nine Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 423.0%. Nine Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Nine Entertainment Company Profile

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including 9Network, Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, digital, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

