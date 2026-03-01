Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 396,208 Shares of Upwork Inc. $UPWK

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,666,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.23% of Upwork worth $272,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,405.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 19,361.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Upwork by 10,417.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 target price on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Upwork from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76.

Upwork announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 17,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $234,779.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,717.20. The trade was a 51.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 123,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $1,699,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 776,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,724.60. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,204 shares of company stock worth $3,602,486. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.