TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Director Kirill Klip Sells 200,000 Shares

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,617,710. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position.

Kirill Klip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Kirill Klip sold 100,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$30,000.00.

TNR Gold Stock Performance

CVE TNR opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. TNR Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 target price on shares of TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.35.

About TNR Gold

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina. TNR Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

