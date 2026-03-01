Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Several other research firms have also commented on INTC. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.
Intel Price Performance
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intel
In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Intel
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Intel
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Intel announced a strategic collaboration with SambaNova to deliver high‑performance, cost‑efficient AI inference solutions — a tie-up that positions Intel in the fast‑growing agentic AI inference market and supports revenue upside from AI server demand. SambaNova Unveils Fastest Chip for Agentic AI, Collaborates with Intel, and Raises $350M+
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces and market commentary highlight Intel’s expanded AI inference push (new partnerships and product focus), which could drive incremental market share in multibillion‑dollar AI inference markets and help monetize Intel’s foundry and data‑center investments. Intel Expands AI Inference Capabilities: Will it Drive Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: Volatility in INTC has created option strategy and tactical buying interest — some market commentators view current swings as a tactical opportunity given the company’s improving fundamentals and AI exposure. Intel Stock (INTC) Volatility Creates Tactical Options Discount
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro and sector pieces note that AI‑chip and inference markets are growing rapidly — this is a tailwind for all chip suppliers (including Intel), but competition and cycle timing remain key variables for near‑term revenue. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Outlook, Growth, Industry Trends 2026-2035
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and features (e.g., Forbes) continue to debate the primary drivers that will move INTC long term — execution on process/foundry, AI product wins and capital allocation are repeatedly cited as determinative. What Will Move The Needle For Intel Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Investor concern rose after a senior foundry executive left for Qualcomm — the departure sparked headlines and an intra‑day sell‑off as it raises questions about execution and talent retention in Intel’s foundry push. Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Plunges After Key Figure Loss
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains cautious (consensus “Reduce” on some aggregator reports), which can cap upside as coverage and ratings influence institutional flows. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure from incumbents (notably Nvidia and others doubling down on CPUs/accelerators) is highlighted in sector coverage — investors price in tougher market share battles and margin pressure. Nvidia’s CEO prepares investors for a renewed battle with Intel, AMD
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
