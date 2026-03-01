Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTC. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Intel has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $227.82 billion, a PE ratio of -570.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

