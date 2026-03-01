Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,561,282 Shares of Sotera Health Company $SHC

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,471,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.80% of Sotera Health worth $259,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 831.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sotera Health by 194.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 16.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Sotera Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.68 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 6.70%.Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 434,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $7,141,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 6,480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $105,818,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,735,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,267,465.33. The trade was a 22.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,384,104 shares of company stock worth $284,024,511 in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Read Our Latest Report on SHC

Sotera Health Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Inc (NASDAQ: SHC) is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.