Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America set a $114.00 target price on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.02 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.