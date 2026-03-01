Vanguard Group Inc. Has $276.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company $CC

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,430,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 233,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.64% of Chemours worth $276,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Chemours by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.63. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 41.75% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.Chemours’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $17.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chemours from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chemours from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CC

About Chemours

(Free Report)

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.