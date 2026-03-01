Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 29,875 Shares of Materion Corporation $MTRN

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.36% of Materion worth $284,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,098,000 after purchasing an additional 283,998 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 798,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Materion by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 271,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 30,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 238,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 164,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $162.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average of $127.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Materion Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $172.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $489.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.78 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 8,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,662.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,392.07. The trade was a 35.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $595,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,171.90. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,997. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.