Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.37% of Patrick Industries worth $253,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.99 and a twelve month high of $148.50. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average is $113.31.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $924.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.62 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PATK. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 target price on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $380,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,034. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 301,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,688,715. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,904. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of component products and building materials for the recreational vehicle (RV), manufactured housing, marine and industrial markets. The company supplies a broad array of interior and exterior products, including cabinetry, countertops, flooring, wall panels and decorative trim. Patrick Industries also offers engineered composites, adhesives, sealants and insulation solutions that cater to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers across North America.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Patrick Industries began as a small distributor of hardwood and millwork products.

