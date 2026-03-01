Vanguard Group Inc. Has $266.15 Million Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,731,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.00% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $266,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2,736.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 429.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 5.3%

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 545.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.