Mercury General Corporation $MCY Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.64% of Mercury General worth $265,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury General has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mercury General Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $100.06.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $1.10. Mercury General had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Mercury General Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, that underwrites and markets property and casualty insurance products through its principal subsidiary, Mercury Insurance Company. Established in 1961, the company has built a reputation for offering a broad range of personal and commercial lines, with a focus on automobile coverage. Mercury General operates in key U.S. markets, deploying a mix of independent agents and direct distribution channels to serve policyholders.

The company’s product portfolio includes personal automobile insurance, homeowners and renters policies, as well as commercial automobile, business liability and umbrella insurance.

