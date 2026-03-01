Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.62% of PHINIA worth $256,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHIN. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 350.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in PHINIA by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $72.54 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.17). PHINIA had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PHIN. Zacks Research upgraded PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen raised PHINIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised PHINIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PHINIA in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PHINIA

PHINIA Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.