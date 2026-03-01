Royce & Associates LP Has $46.76 Million Holdings in Valvoline $VVV

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,302,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $46,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 14.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 39.7% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $38.00 price target on Valvoline in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $166,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,090.45. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

