Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 866 Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $24,932.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,070.31. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 633 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $18,926.70.

Upstart Stock Performance

Upstart stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $296.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.54 million. Upstart had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Upstart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Upstart by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,955,000 after buying an additional 2,554,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $49,915,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $38,580,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,480,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,625,000 after acquiring an additional 826,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $33,188,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Zacks Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

