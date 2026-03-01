Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.84% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $282,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTGX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTGX. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 46,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $3,840,855.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,401.60. This trade represents a 43.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $338,416.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,793,070.95. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 203,167 shares of company stock worth $16,889,199 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTGX stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 2.26. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $96.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 282.83%. Research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

