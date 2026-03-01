Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 9,049 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 83.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.89 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.93.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $123.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.